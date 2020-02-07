BERNALILLO, N.M. — Randal (Randy) William Steger, 65, of Bernalillo, New Mexico, formerly of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Boise, Idaho, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Bee Hives Homes of Bernalillo, following a long illness.
Burial will be at Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla, Iowa.
Randy was born October 12, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa, to James and Jean Steger. He received his chemical engineering degree from the University of Colorado and had a long career in hazardous waste management. He was proud to work at the world’s largest hazardous waste facility in New Mexico.
He married Linda Kay Eickelkamp in 1978 and had two sons, Brandon Jay in 1982 and Aaron Joseph in 1985.
Randy was a lifelong fan of the Raiders and loved to play board games, card games and sports betting. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and spent many happy days outdoors with his sons and friends. He was known for his sense of humor, his quick wit, and his infectious laugh. He was a loyal friend and had many good buds over the years who always stood by him.
He is survived by one son: Aaron Steger, of Boise, Idaho, and a brother, Richard, of Kona, Hawaii.
Randy was preceded in death by his former wife, Linda, and son, Brandon; and his parents, James and Jean Steger.