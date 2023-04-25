Paul Exstrom, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Summit Congregational Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lois C. Francois, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Masonville.
Danny J. Holland, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Graveside service: Following visitation Sunday, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Hanover VFW.
Matt Ivory, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee, Ill., followed by a celebration of life in Menominee Park.
Wilma M. Landon, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bonnie T. Ognibene, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Diane M. Ploessl, Madison, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Joanna Rettenmeier, Dubuque — Visitation and sharing of memories: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the chapel.
Rose M. Schorrenberg, Cassville, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, Cassville Cemetery.
Dane E. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kenneth A. Welter, Dubuque — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Nancy Wersinger, Palm Desert, Calif. — Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Kalmes Restaurant, Saint Donatus, Iowa.
