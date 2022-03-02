Gerry A. Smock, age 66, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 9:27 p.m., on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Gerry’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Gerry was born on February 13, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Glen and Mattie (Green) Smock.
Gerry graduated from high school and then followed her passion for cosmetology and worked in her field for 20 years. She followed that up by becoming a C.N.A. and worked for another 20 years at Stonehill Care Center. Gerry loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing “Shanghai” with her sisters and nieces and reading books, which was another passion of hers. She currently lived with her brother whom she loved very much.
Those left to cherish Gerry’s memory include her daughter, Sabrinia Smock, Waukon, IA; her grandchildren, Tyler Williams and Jessica Hedley, both of Dubuque, IA; her siblings, Larry (Vicki) Smock, Macungie, PA, Garry Smock, Dubuque, IA, Terry Moser, Edgewood, IA and Kerry (Gary) Massey, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Sherry Wittman; and 2 brothers, Barry Smock and Perry Smock.
The family would like to thank Finley Hospital ICU and 5th Floor Staff for the amazing care and comfort they gave to not only Gerry, but to her family. You are all very much appreciated and loved.
Her daughter would like to give thanks to the strength of her aunts and nieces and her uncle, Garry, for the love and care they gave to Gerry.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Gerry’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Gerry A. Smock Family.