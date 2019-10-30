LANCASTER, Wis. — Evelyn C. “Ev” Torney, 78, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
She was born on September 12, 1941, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Gayle (Poulton) Walker. Ev graduated from Riceville High School in Riceville, Iowa. On July 22, 1958, she married Ronald Torney in Riceville. Ev was employed at Varly Drug Store in Waterloo, Iowa, and was later employed at Hemrick Drug at Prairie du Chien, Wis., that later became Hartig Drug. In 2005, Ev moved to Lancaster and was employed at Hartig Drug, retiring in 2017. In 2000, she met Eugene “Gene” Block and they became very good friends. They enjoyed dancing, fishing, and traveling. Ev was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church and the church quilters.
Survivors include her life partner, Gene Block; and his daughter, Cathie (Mike) Klinger; Ev’s daughter, Lori (Ken “J.R.”) Halter; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Ronn) Lauritzen, Jonathan (Chrystal) Harkrider, Kenny (Kim) Harkrider, Allison Halter, Eric (Jessica) Semelroth, Ashley (Christian) Rivera and Kameron Semelroth; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, D.J. Finch; sister-in-law, Brenda Walker; three sisters, Nancy (Jack) Dobbs, Betty (Fred) Koschmeder and Kathleen (Scott) Burrs; a brother, Robert (Kathy) Walker; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ev was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, in 1998; a daughter, Terri Finch; an infant son, Timothy Torney; a great-great-granddaughter, Haidyn Beck; and a brother, Michael Walker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with her care.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.