Germaine G. Goedken, 94, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Ennoble Manor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Church, Dubuque, where visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Earlville.
Germaine was born November 21, 1926, in Earlville, Iowa, daughter of Andrew and Dorothy (Kelchen) Sellner. On September 14, 1948, she married Gilbert V. Goedken at St. Joseph’s Church, Earlville. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2013.
She farmed all of her life and lived in Earville until 1980, when she moved to Dubuque. After moving to Dubuque, she worked as head baker at Bishop’s Restaurant for several years to follow.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and enjoyed sewing and Crocheting.
She is survived by three children, Lori (Fernando) Mejia, of Dubuque, David Goedken, of Dubuque, and Annette (Phil) Goedken Wilson, of South Range, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She is also survived by two siblings, Delores Burkle and David (Carol) Sellner.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Goedken; a son, Dennis Goedken; and six siblings.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.