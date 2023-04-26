GALENA, Ill. — Barbara E. Sprague, 80 years old, of Galena, IL, and formerly of Western Springs, IL passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, March 17, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may gather after 10 AM until the time of service. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded. She was born August 6, 1942, to Walter and Ellen Olson in Chicago and attended Lyons Township High School where she met her husband, Thomas C. Sprague. Barb will be remembered for her green thumb, love of cats, monitoring consumption of her Nutter Butters inventory, and meals with her visiting family at Culvers. She is survived by two sons, Steven (Barbara) of Downers Grove, IL, and Peter (Amanda Salfity) of New Palestine, IN; four grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Adrianna, and Addison; a brother, Donald (Judie) Olson; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Safe Haven or The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation in memory of Barb. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
