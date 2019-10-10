Sarah Sue “Sally” Parris, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Graveside committal service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Rockdale United Methodist Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Sally was born on Feb. 17, 1943, in Dubuque, the daughter of James and Sarah (Frost) Campbell. She was married to Claud Pettis and later married William Parris. Both of her husbands preceded her in death. She owned and operated Sal’s S & M Bar & Motel in East Dubuque and put on many Thanksgiving dinners for the less fortunate. She enjoyed playing euchre and had a bright smile; she was an inspiration to others.
She is survived by a son, Randy Pettis; four sisters, Jimmie Miller, Patricia Mills, Neva Maus and Sharon Riddell Tripp; two brothers, Eugene and Michael Campbell; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Claud and William; and a nephew, Eugene “Mickey” Maus.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sunnycrest Manor for great care they gave to Sally.