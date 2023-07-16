BERNARD, Iowa — Cheryl “Cherie” L. Andresen, 71, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on the early morning of Saturday July 8th, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Per her and the family wishes there will be no funeral or visitation. The family instead wishes for you to remember Cherie and all the good times spent with her.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Cherie was born on June 8th, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of Edwin “Ed” and Edna (Forbes) Rauch. She had an older brother Edwin Jr. “Butch” he precedes her in death; and two younger sisters who survive her, Kim and Lisa. She attended and was a graduate of Davenport Central High School class of 1970. She worked for 30 years at Oscar Mayer as a computer processor before retiring in 2001. It was there that she met the love of her life and future husband, Dave. After retirement, the two moved permanently to Leisure Lake in Bernard, Iowa to enjoy a simple life.
In 1972 Cherie welcomed her daughter who was her pride and joy into the world and then in 2000 her granddaughter Abbie was born who became her best friend, partner in crime and the apple of her eye. That was her girl.
Cherie enjoyed spending time with her girls, whether in person or for hours on end over the phone. She was the best at listening and caring. As a wife, grammie, and mom, she held all the answers. She was a master shopper who lit up any mall from the moment she walked in. She was a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan and watched all the football and basketball games passionately with her husband. You could hear her cheers from far across the lake. She loved being with her rescue dog, little Aimee. And enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching game shows and old reruns from earlier years, and, of course, checking out all the scoop on Facebook.
She is survived by her husband David R Andresen, daughter Juli R. (Mark A Howard) Andresen-Howard, and granddaughter Abbie L. Howard.
She was proceeded in death by her brother, mother and father, aunt, grandfather and her grandmother, whom she held dear to her heart.
She was a remarkable woman who loved deeply and was deeply loved back and will forever be missed and, in our hearts, forever.
Condolences can be made by sharing a story of Cherie on her Facebook page for her family to cherish forever.