BERNARD, Iowa — Cheryl “Cherie” L. Andresen, 71, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on the early morning of Saturday July 8th, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

Per her and the family wishes there will be no funeral or visitation. The family instead wishes for you to remember Cherie and all the good times spent with her.

Recommended for you