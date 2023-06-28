Carole M. Kueper, age 84, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:08 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital. To honor Carole’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. There will also be visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home prior to the funeral service at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Matt Collins officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Carole was born on July 2, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Harold and Miriam (Erner) Hennig.

