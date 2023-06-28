Carole M. Kueper, age 84, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:08 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital. To honor Carole’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. There will also be visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home prior to the funeral service at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Matt Collins officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Carole was born on July 2, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Harold and Miriam (Erner) Hennig.
Carole graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. After school she worked as a medical secretary until she married the love of her life, Thomas Kueper. The happy couple were united in marriage on July 13, 1957, in Dubuque and began their life together. They had 6 wonderful children and celebrated 58 years of married life before Tom passed away on December 31, 2015. She was a devoted wife and loving mom who took great care of her family. She was quite active with her faith community. She was an original Hope Church member where she served as the church librarian. Carole was also a member of the Christian Women’s Club and the Women’s Missionary Fellowship at Hope Church. In her free time she enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time in the backyard pool and anything French. Carole was also very creative and used those talents in her cross stitch and needlepoint projects. Above all, Carole loved spending time with her family, they meant the world to her and she always made sure each one knew how loved they were. We are deeply saddened at losing our mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, but know that she is now resting peacefully.
Those left to cherish Carole’s memory include her children, Susan (Todd) Hein, Crystal, MN, Sandra (Russ) Pottebaum, Dubuque, IA, Laura Jackson, Brooklyn Center, MN, Dan (Sara) Kueper, Manchester, CT, Gary (Shelby) Kueper, Marion, IA and Elaine Kueper, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ken (Gail) Hennig, Deming, NM.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Kueper; a sister, Dolores (Jim) Bashaw; and a son-in-law, Kurt Jackson.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Carole’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Carole Kueper Family.