Ramona L. “Sis” (Jaeger) Shireman, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor.
To celebrate Ramona’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 concerns all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Ramona’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with Rev. Noah Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Sis was born on September 13, 1929, in Waupeton, Iowa, daughter of Henry and Mary (Meyer) Jaeger. Sis grew up in the country and attended school in Balltown. Sis enjoyed the simple things in life, preferring to spend time at home unless she was out dancing at the Deerland Ballroom. She was also known to indulge in a little “retail therapy,” looking for her next great find. Sis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Sis’ memory include her nieces and nephews, Judy (Paul) Demkier, Dubuque, IA, Joan (Mike) Hames, LeClair, IA, Bob (Jackie) Jaeger, Dubuque, IA, Daniel (Jeannine) Jaeger, Dubuque, IA, and Donald (Mary) Jaeger, Dubuque, IA.
Sis was preceded in death by her parents; her 3 brothers, Joseph Jaeger, Donald (Jeanette) Jaeger and Lawrence (Marcella) Jaeger; and a niece, Laurie Haun.
Sis’ family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff members at Sunnycrest for their kind and compassionate care of Ramona, and for making her a part of their extended family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Sis’ favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ramona “Sis” Shireman Family.
