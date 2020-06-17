DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Lou Thomas, 80, of Dyersville, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 20, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery.
Mary Lou was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Dyersville, the daughter of LaVerne and Bernice (Kramer) Lansing. She married David Reittinger and had 5 children together but later divorced. She married Bill Thomas in 1978, and he preceded her in death in 2013. Mary Lou worked as a CNA for Mercy Medical Center in Dyersville for forty years. She enjoyed playing the accordion, golfing, crocheting and going to the casino.
Survivors include her children: Dan (Lori) Reittinger, Mike Reittinger, both of Dyersville, Mark (Tracy) Reittinger of Verona, WI, and Jay (friend Molly Lammers) Reittinger, of Dyersville; a son-in-law, Bob Tegeler, of Dyersville; the father of her children, Dave Reittinger, of Dyersville; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Don (Becky) Lansing, Betty (Jim) Boeckenstedt, both of Dyersville and Carol (George) Davis of Farley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill Thomas, one daughter, Sandy Tegeler, and siblings: Richard and Darlene Lansing in infancy.
