Edina Korkutovic Richmond, age 36, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Edina was born in Vlasenica, Bosnia and Herzgovina, to the late Aljo Korkutovic and Timka Korkutovic, of Bowling Green, who survives. Edina is survived by her husband, Chris Richmond, of Bowling Green; one daughter, Eldina Rekic, of Austria; two sons, Dino Richmond and Alen Richmond, of Bowling Green. She also is survived by siblings, Mina (Hasudin) Uvalic, of Hartford, Connecticut, Zemina (Osman) Musiic, Fatima (Mujo) Piric, Sabina (Mirhet) Glibanovic, Ajsa (Rifet) Ferizovic, Musto (Hamsa) Korkutovic, all of Bowling Green; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Lisa Richmond, of Bowling Green; brothers-in-law, Cory Richmond, of Bowling Green, and Tommy (Tami) Richmond, of Scottsville Kentucky; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and several dear friends.
Private graveside service was Sunday, October 18th, at The Bosnian Center Cemetery, Bowling Green. The family asks for privacy due to COVID-19 and several people in the family being highly susceptible at this time to mourn.
In lieu of flowers, there has been a gofundme set up for a fund for her children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/edina-korkutovic-richmond-children-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 or simply go to gofundme.com and search Edina Korkutovic Richmond Children Fund.
In closing, Edina fought so strongly and bravely breast and lymph node cancer for 2½ years like a warrior. She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, family, and friends. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Kentucky.