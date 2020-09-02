Mae Margaret Gantenbein Charley, age 91, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on August 29, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
To honor Mae’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Mae was born on November 13, 1928, in Earlville, IA, daughter of Matthew and Bertha Mae (Haar) Gantenbein. She married Gus W. Charley in Scales Mound, IL, on November 20, 1948. Mae had one priority in her life: family. She always made sure those she cared for knew that they were everything to her.
Mae’s baking skills were second to none, you could always be sure that everyone around her was going to benefit from her time and talents in the kitchen with a sweet treat. She loved to crochet and made countless afghans for her family and friends. She worked outside of the home for a few years at the Dubuque Packing Company, but primarily, at home was where Mae desired to be. In her later years, Mae would enjoy completing a good word search or crossword puzzle from time to time. Thank you, Mae, for always being the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend anyone could hope for.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mae include her three children, Steve (Linda) Charley, Rock Hill, S.C., Gerald “Jerry” (Lisa) Charley, and Sandra (Tom) Cavanaugh, both of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Carrie (Richard) Brown and Jason (Mandy) Charley; her great-grandchildren, Collin Brown, Eric Brown, Chloe Brown and Julie Charley; her sister, Marjorie (Merle) Wilson, Tucson, AZ; and her brother, Ronald Dzaboff, Strawberry Point, IA.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and stepmother, Hazel Mae Gantenbein; her siblings, Jeanette (George) Charley, Robert (Annette) Gantenbein, Donald (Lois) Gantenbein, Matthew, Eugene, Jimmy and Leonard Gantenbein.
Mae’s family would like to thank Dr. Runde, along with the nurses and staff at Dubuque Specialty Care and St. Croix Hospice for all of their professional and compassionate care.
Online condolences may be shared with Mae’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.