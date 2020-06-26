DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Verna Lee Digman, 88, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Verna Lee was born January 17, 1932, in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Hugo and Regina (Deutmeyer) Funke. She married Edward Digman on April 21, 1952, in Dyersville and together they enjoyed raising their family and farming southeast of Dyersville. Verna Lee also worked as a lunch lady at Xavier Grade School for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting doilies, baking cookies, playing cards and dominoes with friends. She could mend any garment. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the top priority in life and gathering and sharing a meal was very important to her.
Survivors include her children: JoAnn (Mike) Koelker and Mary Kay (Mike) MacDonald, both of Dyersville, Sharon (Dale) Menke, of New Vienna, and Jeff (Karen) Digman, of Dyersville; 10 grandchildren, Jesse (Molly) Koelker, Shelli (Scott) Wilson and Matt (Lindsay) Koelker, Audrey (Scot) Moenck and Rachel (William) Bean, Katie (Mike) Hayes, Terry (Jessie) Menke and Brittany (Travis) Hoefler and Josh (Jessica) Digman and Nathalie Digman; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois (Artie) Kern, Theresa Schindler and Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann, all of Dyersville; in-laws: Janet Funke and Karen Funke, both of Dyersville, and Lawrence Lansing, of New Vienna; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eddie in 1999; a son, Larry in 1971; parents-in-law, Anton and Mary Digman; siblings, Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Janice (Laverne) Mensen, Rita Lansing, Leon Funke, Mary Lou Funke and Floyd Funke; in-laws, Charlie Schindler, Johnny Digman, Ralph (Alice) Digman and Helen (Eugene) Steffensmeier.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center for the compassionate care and dedication during this difficult time.
