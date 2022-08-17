Wendy Lynn (Howell) Priest, 68, passed away Monday August 15th., 2022 at Stonehill Care Center after suffering for 10-years with a very rare degenerative brain disease known as “PSP” (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2145 John F. Kennedy Road, followed by the funeral service at 11 am.
Wendy was born April 22,1954 to Marilyn Butler and Thomas Howell.
She attended Dubuque Senior High School and received her GED from NICC in Peosta. She started her working career at a young age and worked at various different retail stores at Kennedy Mall. She worked in the cash room for C.L. Swanson Vendors and then joined her husband as the Office Manager at his business, Tri-State Kitchens, where Wendy worked for 29-years, until her disease forced her to retire.
Wendy enjoyed shopping and going on shopping trips with her best friends, “Cindy and Jeannie”. Wendy was a true fashionista. She was on a first name basis with many of the sales staff at the clothing stores, shoe stores, Ulta Beauty and Sephora that she frequented. Wendy always enjoyed getting dressed up and going out for dinner on Friday or Saturday nights to Timmerman’s or the Moracco Supper Club. She especially enjoyed all of the fun times and great food with friends Cindy, John, Jeannie, Danny, Suzy, Glen and of course Jeanne and Garry Heiar (owners of the Moracco).
Wendy married the love of her life, John Priest, on November 6th. 1971 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Delhi Street in Dubuque, Iowa.
Wendy and John have been long time members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 50-years. Her children John “Jay” Priest of Warwick, NY, Todd & Tina Priest of Dubuque, Grandson Tristan Priest, Dubuque, Granddaughter Trinity Priest, Dubuque. Her mother, Marilyn Butler, Asbury. Her Sister Connie (Denny) Goedert, Dubuque. Her nephew DJ (Catana) Goedert and niece Emalee Goedert. Her sisters in-law Lynda Kluesner, Donna (Ronnie) Hayes, Connie Howell and niece Jamie (Dave) Bahl, Brothers in-law Michael Priest, Milwaukee, WI. And Kenneth Lynch, Dubuque. Uncles Carroll (Jan) Oleson, Terry (Sue) Oleson and Bob Oleson, plus many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wendy was preceded in death by her father Thomas E. Howell, her brother Randy L. Howell, a sister Debbie (who died at birth), her stepfather Thomas Butler, her father in-law Donald Priest, her mother in-law Rosemary Priest, her sister in-law Sharon Priest and her brother in-law David Kluesner.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In leu of flowers, memorials May be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hospice of Dubuque or Stonehill Community Care Facility.
The family would like to thank: Dr. Naomi Hasselblad and her staff at Medical Associates West Campus. Hospice of Dubuque for all of their care and kindness shown to Wendy during the last 3-months of her life. Stonehill Community Care Facility, 2-West staff for all of their care and compassion and Wendy’s personal caregiver, Mandy Randall, who became Wendy’s kind, compassionate dear friend and took wonderful care of Wendy for the last 8-months of her life.
