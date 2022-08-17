Wendy Lynn (Howell) Priest, 68, passed away Monday August 15th., 2022 at Stonehill Care Center after suffering for 10-years with a very rare degenerative brain disease known as “PSP” (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2145 John F. Kennedy Road, followed by the funeral service at 11 am.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.