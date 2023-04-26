Kathleen M. “Kathy” Grant, age 60, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:10 a.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Sunnycrest Manor. To honor Kathy’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Bemis officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery.
Kathy was born on April 16, 1963, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Robert and Joan (Rendall) Grant.
A Down Syndrome baby in a time when there was so much to learn about Downs Syndrome. She taught us all we needed to know. She taught us that love was the answer. Each childhood milestone was a struggle for her but she was so proud of her accomplishments. She was stubborn and determined, but always had a smile. Kathy was a kind and gentle soul who was a past member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed music of all genres, but her favorites were “boot scooting” music and music from Grease. Kathy also liked being outside, watching movies and cartoons and had an extensive Star Trek collection. She loved the simple things in life like her Pepsi and chocolate pie. Kathy was the most non-judgemental person you would ever meet. She was a joy to her family and we will miss her tremendously. Kathy’s light will shine on us from Heaven. The lessons she taught us will continue to guide our lives. She will live in our hearts forever.
Those left to cherish Kathy’s memory include her siblings, Nancy & Weep Ellerman, Rhea Ann & Doug Thompson, Richard & Kim Grant, and her guardians, Debra Grant-Beck & Ken Beck; and her nieces and nephews, Robert, Jonathan, Elizabeth and Alexander Beck and Kayla Thompson.
Recommended for you
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Larry Grant; a niece, Diane Ellerman; and a nephew, Kenny Ellerman.
Kathy’s family would like to thank her caregivers at ARC, especially Jim, Nicole, Caitlin, Patty, Kim, Shelby, Britney, Angela, Madonna, Alisha and Kiana, we appreciate everything you have done for Kathy.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Kathy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kathleen Grant Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.