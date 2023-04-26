Kathleen M. “Kathy” Grant, age 60, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:10 a.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Sunnycrest Manor. To honor Kathy’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Bemis officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery.

Kathy was born on April 16, 1963, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Robert and Joan (Rendall) Grant.

