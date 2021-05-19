PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Shirley Marie Stecklein, 85, of Platteville, formerly of Bernard and Dubuque, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Edenbrook of Platteville.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Shirley will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Shirley was born December 16, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Alfred and Adeline Waters Birch. On January 3, 1953, she married James N. Stecklein in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died August 4, 2014.
She was an assembler at Captive Plastics in Peosta. She also worked in housekeeping at the Holiday Inn.
Shirley loved animals, especially horses and birds.
Survivors include three sons: Jim (Karen) Stecklein, of Belmont, WI, Nick Stecklein, of North English, IA, and Tom (Mina) Stecklein, of Lexington, KY; two daughters-in-law: Jeanne (Bob) Moore, of Fort Wayne, IN, Kathy Stecklein, of Platteville, WI; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law: Sandra (David) Smith and Patricia Smith, both of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Lisa; one son, Don “Pee Wee”; two grandsons, Ben and Cory; one brother, Tom Birch; and one sister, Rosie Haskell.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Shirley’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.