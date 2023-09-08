EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Bernard H. “Bernie” Soat, 86 of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA, surrounded by his family. Visitation for Bernard will be held at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL on Sunday, September 10, with Rosary at 1:30pm, followed by a visitation from 2pm — 5pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday, September 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, IL., with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.

Bernard was born on September 21, 1936, in East Dubuque, IL. He lived a blessed life with his wife, Dorothy (Banwarth), whom he married on September 29, 1962. Bernard spent his whole life living in East Dubuque, in a house that he and his family members built and made into a loving and bountiful home.

