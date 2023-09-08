EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Bernard H. “Bernie” Soat, 86 of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA, surrounded by his family. Visitation for Bernard will be held at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL on Sunday, September 10, with Rosary at 1:30pm, followed by a visitation from 2pm — 5pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday, September 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, IL., with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Bernard was born on September 21, 1936, in East Dubuque, IL. He lived a blessed life with his wife, Dorothy (Banwarth), whom he married on September 29, 1962. Bernard spent his whole life living in East Dubuque, in a house that he and his family members built and made into a loving and bountiful home.
Bernard served in the US Army, stationed in Europe, for more than two years. After 30 years working at John Deere, he worked part-time for Sanitary Towel Service of Dubuque, IA for many years, then fully enjoyed his retirement. Bernie was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 94, as well as the UAW Retirees. He was a life-long Cubs and Packers fan, and enjoyed camping, bowling, and euchre. He loved a good time, a cold beer, and was always the last to leave a party. In his later years, Bernie could most often be found in his workshop crafting wooden decorations for his home and family, testing his luck at the Casino, watching Andy Griffith re-runs, enjoying his wife’s homemade meals, or attending his grandchildren’s activities and events. His quick wit and sense of humor never left him, as he was lighting up rooms with laughter, even in his final days. Bernie will be remembered most for his loving, infectious smile, and the joy and contentment he brought to every occasion.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy Soat; his four children, Mike (Karin) Soat of Fort Wayne, IN, Dan (Joe Rokusek) of Dubuque, Renee (BJ) Johll of Peosta, IA, and Amy (Dan) Benson of Galena, IL; his seven grandchildren, Meghan (Mary Fox) Soat, Brandon (Gwen) Soat, Elinor (Tanner) Barnwell, Anna Johll, Sara, Sydney, and Danielle Benson. He is also survived by his brother Victor (Esther) Soat of Menominee, IL, his sister-in-law Helen Soat of Dubuque, IA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bernard is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Irene Soat, his sister and brother-in-law, Bertilla “Tillie” and Jerry Westemeier, his brother Elmer, his brother and sister-in-law Merlin and Marlene Soat, as well as in-laws Alvin and Armella Banwarth, sister-in-law Kay Banwarth, and nieces Anne Oeth, Mona Rowell, and Judy Bingham.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the caring staff of UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital and Stonehill Care Center for their compassionate care.