DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bernice E. Frommelt, 103½, of Dubuque, was called home on December 22, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, with her family by her side.
To celebrate Bernice’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. To honor Bernice’s life, a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Bernice was born on July 6, 1916, in Peru Township, the daughter of Peter and Anna Harvey Gottschalk. She attended Sageville Grade School and worked on the family farm. She married Karl J. Frommelt on June 7, 1943, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1966. She worked at the Battery Factory when first married until she started having her children. In 1952, she and Karl built and operated the Radio Motel until 1977 when she converted the Radio Motel into the Radio Apartments. She and Karl also owned and operated the Stop and Sock Golf Range in the 1960s. Bernice was a smart businesswoman, a hard worker and was always there when someone needed help. She was very strong-willed, always spoke her mind. Bernice was fun-loving with a great sense of humor. She was an accomplished dancer and, when she was younger, danced at Melody Mill and all other ballrooms in the surrounding area. She was a great cook and gardener and loved flowers. She was an avid euchre player and played in euchre tournaments through her 99th year. Above all she loved her children and grandchild.
Those left to cherish Bernice’s memory are her children, Francis (Karen “Cookie”) Frommelt, of Dubuque, and Jane (Keith) Bahl, of Durango; her beloved grandson, Chad Frommelt; her sister, Shirley (Larry) McNamer; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Andrew and Pauline Frommelt; her sister, Virginia (Walter) McLaughlin; her brother, Raymond “Sonny” (Janann) Gottschalk; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Clarence (Ruth) Frommelt, Anthony (Virginia) Frommelt, John (Delores) Frommelt, Andrew (Bernice) Frommelt and William (Dorothy) Frommelt; her longtime friend, Harold Beecher; and nephews, Daniel McLaughlin, George Frommelt, Tom Frommelt and Carl Frommelt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Holy Spirit Parish, Dubuque Humane Society, Dubuque Food Pantry and Dubuque Salvation Army.
The family wishes to thank Hawkeye Care Center for their extraordinary loving care of Bernice and St. Croix Hospice for their exemplary care as well.
