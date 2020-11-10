LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Calvin G. Bockenstedt, 93, of Luxemburg, Iowa passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital.
A Private Mass of Christian burial for Cal will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, with Father Noah Diehm presiding. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed at Kramer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Cal was born on June 26, 1927, in Greeley, Iowa, son of William F. and Willameana (Willenborg) Bockenstedt. He attended school to the 8th grade in Greeley and then worked on the family farm. He married Ivanelle “Toots” Helle on October 9, 1950, in Colesburg, Iowa. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Together they farmed in Petersburg and Luxemburg for 24 years. Cal also worked for Vigortone Ag Products for 32 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Throughout his life, Cal loved fishing, especially trips to Canada or dropping a pole with the grandsons; a good Euchre game with the gang at the 4-Way or Moser’s gas station in Luxemburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved to tease, tell stories and teach the “right” way to play cards.
He is survived by his wife, Toots, of Luxemburg; three sons, Wayne (Joyce) Bockenstedt, Steve Bockenstedt, both of Luxemburg, and Randy (Sandy) Bockenstedt, of Sherrill; three daughters, Judy (Steve) Selchert, of Dubuque, Joyce Hess, of Cedar Rapids, and Sandy (Tim) Wilgenbusch, of Dubuque. Cal is also survived by 16 grandchildren and their spouses; 21 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; two sisters, Agnes Putz, Helen (Joe) Nurre; in-laws, Maggie Bockenstedt, Ardella Helle and Tony (Doris) Helle.
Cal was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughters Addison and Emma Destival; siblings Fred Bockenstedt, Anna Mae (LaVern) Koelker, Ardell (Harold) Klosterman, William (Alice) Bockenstedt, Harold Bockenstedt and Vernon Bockenstedt; in-laws Eileen (Frank) Egeloff, Vernon (Mildred) Helle and Donald Helle.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
The family would like to thank Mary and the staff for the excellent care at the River Living Center in Guttenberg and Dr. Hoffmann and Jodi at the Guttenberg Hospital.
