JoAnn Ryan, 83, of Dubuque, passed away April 7, 2023 at Unity Point Health Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
JoAnn was born on March 19, 1940 to Albert and Orlena (Schueller) Engler in Primghar, Iowa.
She was united in marriage to John Ryan on September 5, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2019.
In her younger years, JoAnn was very active in several clubs, particularly the “Jo” club, mothers club, and various poker and euchre clubs.
JoAnn loved playing cards, especially euchre, bridge, and poker. She also enjoyed bowling, going on shopping trips, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
JoAnn especially cherished her winter getaways to Galveston, Texas.
JoAnn is survived by her five children, Mike (Mary) Ryan of Independence, Iowa, Michelle (Steve) McCarron of Dubuque, Beth Ryan of Dubuque, Todd (Gina) Ryan of Papillion, Nebraska, and Cory (Traci) Ryan of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren, Zachary (Claire) Ryan, Daniel (Kaylynn) Ryan, Elliott Ryan, Jessica (Rod) Schumacher, Brennan (Liz) McCarron, Riley and Maddie McCarron, Abby (Clint) Benson, Logan and Alexia Ball, Lydia (Brian) Cassata, and Mackenzie Ryan; 11 great-grandchildren, Brody and Charlie Schumacher, Violet, Sloane, and Thatcher Ryan, Evalynn Benson, Camden and Cashton Ball, Nora, Mila, and Leo Cassata. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Joe and John Engler.
JoAnn’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders with the Asbury Fire Department, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital ICU for their care and compassion given to JoAnn.
In lieu of flowers, a JoAnn Ryan Memorial Fund has been established.
