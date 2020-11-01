CUBA CITY, Wis. — Carlisle J. Jacobi, 96, of Cuba City, died peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cuba City with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Casey-McNett Funeral Home, of Cuba City, is serving the family.
Carlisle was born on June 19, 1924, in Jamestown Township, to Valentine and Elizabeth (Reuter) Jacobi. His first three years of schooling were received in a one-room school at Louisburg, Wis. The next five years of elementary training were at the parochial grade school in Kieler, Wis. He graduated from high school at Loras Academy in Dubuque. After high school, Carlisle worked as a farm hand for Charles Schollmeyer before marrying Merla Jean Theill at Menominee, Ill., on May 27, 1947. The two of them started farming on their own near Cuba City. They retired in 1989 and moved to their home in Cuba City. In January 2014, they moved to Park Place Assisted Living in Platteville, Wis. In 2017, Carlisle moved to Epione Pavilion in Cuba City. Carlisle and Merla were blessed with 67 years of marriage and four children.
Carlisle loved fishing, hunting rabbits and squirrels, and baseball. He played baseball in his young adult life for the Kieler Crew. He was a charter member of the Cuba City Rescue Squad Advisory Board for 18 years and served on the Smelser Township Board of Supervisors for 16 years. After retiring from farming, he worked at Sinsinawa Dominican Motherhouse for 16 years in the transportation department as a boiler room monitor along with other miscellaneous duties.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen, of Madison, and Mary Jo (David) Booth, of Cuba City; two sons, Mark, of Dearborn, Mich., and Stephen (Carol), of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mervin and Rosie Theill, East Dubuque; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Hinderman, of Cuba City, and Ruth Theill, of East Dubuque, Ill. Carlisle had six grandchildren, Tara, Adam, Kelly, Nathan, Casey and Sheena, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Merla; his parents, Valentine and Elizabeth; a sister-in-law, LaVonne Heitkamp; and brothers-in-law, Frank Hinderman, Wesley Theill and Jim Heitkamp.
Carlisle’s family would like to thank the staffs of Park Place Assisted Living and Epione Pavilion for their thoughtful care during the past few years.
