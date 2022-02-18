Delores A. Kloser, 90, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m.

Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

