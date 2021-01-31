Lee B. Yuan, 53, of Dubuque, died Saturday, January 30, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and two sons.
Private services will be held.
Lee was born August 26, 1967, in Singapore, Singapore, the daughter of Ng Choon OO and Chua Swee Lan. On June 29, 1992, she married Kevin Yuan in Dubuque.
She attended and graduated with her BA in Economics and Marketing from Loras College in 1990.
Lee enjoyed cooking, gardening and swimming.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin, of Dubuque; two sons, Justin and Brandon Lee Yuan, both of Dubuque; her parents; seven sisters, Ng Sok Boey (Puar Huan Kiap), Ng Lee Choo (Chua Lye Heng), Ng Lee Lee, Ng Lee Hong, Ng Lee Ching (Koh Swee Jin), Ng Lee Min (Tan Ming Loong “Mark”) and Ng Lee Yee, all of Singapore, Singapore; nieces & nephews, Puar Yue Hong, Puar Yu Rou, Chua Kai Yang “Ken”, Chua Yu Xuan “Jordan”, Chua Qin Yi “Nicole”, Koh Jun Hou “Marcus”, Koh Zhi Wei “Cheryl”, Tan Jun Yao “Ethan”, Tan Xiang Ling “Earlina” and Tan Jun Kai “Evan”, all of Singapore, Singapore.
