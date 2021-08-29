Mary E. Zoll, 94, formerly of 1420 Hollywood Blvd in Cedar Rapids, IA and Julien Dubuque Senior Apartments in Dubuque, IA, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Stonehill Communities.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA, followed by a Mass of Celebration at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date in Hanover, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Mary was born May 22, 1927, in Hanover, IA as the second eldest child of Joseph and Loretta O’Malley. She was formerly married to James Zoll of Waukon, IA.
Mary worked cleaning St. Pat’s School and used her talents as a seamstress to make ends meet while raising her 4 children by herself in Waukon, IA. She moved to Cedar Rapids, IA, bought a house and worked for Rockwell Collins until her retirement. She had fond memories of her time with members of the Rockwell Collins Craft Club through the years. Upon her retirement, she became part owner of Pour Sports Bar and Grill in Hiawatha, IA.
She was a longtime member of St. Pius Parish in Cedar Rapids prior to moving to Dubuque in 2014. She lived in the Julien Dubuque Senior Apartments until entering Stonehill Care Center in September of 2019.
She will always be remembered for her love and dedication to her Family, her zest for life, and her gift as an amazing seamstress to make beautiful quilts given to her many nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her children Joe Zoll of Cedar Rapids, IA, Mike Zoll of Guttenberg, IA, Ed (Alice) Zoll of MacClenny, FL, and Lisa (John) Dodds of Dubuque, IA; her nine grandchildren Heidi (Rory) Tegtmeier, Zach (Geneva) Zoll, Lenore Zoll, Alex Zoll, Matt (Kara) Dodds, Mark (Chelsea) Dodds, Adam (Jenna) Dodds, Mike (Dani) Dodds, Peter (Rachel) Dodds and her 19 great grandchildren along with her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Darlene O’Malley of Cedar Rapids, IA.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Reginald (Charlotte) O’Malley, Dennis (Kay) O’Malley, Patrick (Dorothy) O’Malley and her daughter-in-law Suzette Zoll and her great granddaughter Lucia Rose Dodds
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Opening Doors (a non-profit in Dubuque that provides support, programming and shelter for women individually or with children).
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Mary’s family would like to express heartfelt thanks for the kindness and support of the staff at Stonehill Care Center, particularly the dedicated individuals on the Memory Care Floor and the Hospice Care Team.