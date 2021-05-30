BUFFALO, Minn. — Paul G. Galle, 74, of Buffalo, formerly of Dubuque, passed away May 8, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Paul was born April 12, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Mary and Gilbert Galle.
Paul married Jane Bradley April 12, 1980.
He moved his family to Minnesota in 1984 and spent 25 years as a press operator at Scoville Press.
Paul’s love of sports, camping, exploring new places, and meeting great friends was his true passion in life.
Survivors include his wife Jane; son, Terry (Rachel); daughters, Lisa and Missy; grandchildren, April, Abbi, Jacob, Scott, Justin (Apollo), Elisabeth and Elyse; brothers, David, John (Jan); and sister, Ellen (Gary) Jasper.
Paul is preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Bill; sister, Marilyn; nephew, Matt; father- and mother-in-law, Merlin and Dorothy Bradley; and brother-in-law, Ron Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Paul.
Thank you to Allina Hospice for 17 months of awesome care.
Crescent Tide Funeral Home, of St. Paul, Minn., is in charge of arrangements.