CASCADE, Iowa — Richard A. “Dick” Roling, 77 of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home in rural Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Richard will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesday November 23, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa.
Services for Richard will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding, and Rev. Carl Ries con-celebrating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with Flag presentation afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He was born April 24, 1944 in New Vienna, Iowa, son of William and Margaret (Schaeffer) Roling. He received his education at St. Boniface School in New Vienna. On January 11, 1966 he was united in marriage to Grace Hess at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, Iowa. She preceded him in death on August 7, 1984. Dick farmed in the rural Cascade area for many years
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, and a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council # 930. He served in the Army Reserves for many years.
Other than being a farmer, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He truly loved playing cards with his family and grandkids. He was a great gardener and took great pride in canning and sharing his bountiful harvest with many. His grandkids meant the world to him...they were the center of his life along with his many dogs, especially, Sissy.
He is survived by eight children, Kim (Jim) Wolf of Bankston, IA, Carmen (Jeff) Reinert of Dyersville, IA, Kevin (Nikki) Roling of Dewitt, IA, Karla (Phil) Strang and Rick (Emily) Roling both of Cascade, IA, Sandy (Roger) Luna of San Antonio, TX, Ron (Lisa) Roling and Lori (Mike) Miller both of Cascade, IA; 30 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his siblings, Mary (Eldon) Sassen of Dyersville, Barbara Hess of Luxemburg, Lois (Robert) Forkenbrock of Dyersville, Duane (Judy) Roling of New Vienna, and Dale (Alice) Roling of Prairie du Chein, WI; in-laws, Correne (Cletus) Hellmann of Ryan, Bernadette Wedig-Wiegel of Darlington, WI, Janice Roling of Guttenberg, and Leola (Thomas) Sperfslage of Central City.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Arnold and Hattie (Miller) Hess.one grandson, Nolan Roling; one brother, Dan Roling; his in-laws, Helene and Ralph Oberbroeckling; Donnie, Carl and Dennis Hess, Leo Wedig and Louis Wiegel.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
The family would like to thank the Reiff and Cascade Ambulance Services, all the many doctors and nurses that took care of Dad, Above and Beyond Healthcare, and all the family and friends that have been there for Dad on his journey.