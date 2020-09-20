CUBA CITY, Wis. — Lois Jean (Butson) Booth, age 87, of Cuba City, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Epione Pavilion.
A private service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City, with Pastor Jessica Graham officiating. Services will be live-streamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Friends may call from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the church before the service. It is recommended that you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Lois was born on February 25, 1933. She attended Union Rural School and graduated from Platteville High School in 1951. Lois was active in the Union Hustlers 4-H Club and the Lima Union Congregational Church. She met Donald at a dance in Platteville. They were married on August 23, 1952. You could find Lois helping Don on the farm and tending to her raising of chickens and selling eggs to neighbors, or busy in the kitchen and garden.
Lois loved to bake, cook, sew, garden, play cards, and crochet. She taught her daughters and granddaughters to sew. She did the weekly dusting and vacuuming so that her daughters could master blue ribbon cookie and dessert making. Lois sent cookies to all of her grandchildren while they were in college. She crocheted afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, for her friends to give as gifts, and for fundraisers.
She enjoyed working with youth and was a volunteer 4-H leader for the Cuba City Merry Mixers for 44 years which led her to being active with other 4-H leader groups and being inducted into the 4-H Leaders Hall of Fame. She was a Life Member of the National FFA Alumni Association. She was an active member of the Cuba City United Methodist Church, where she served on the Administrative Board as Recording Secretary and Membership Secretary for many years. Lois was the Elk Grove Township Treasurer for over 40 years.
Lois is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald; a son, Dean (Mary Kay) Booth, of Cuba City; three daughters, Debra (Paul) Kieler, of Dickeyville, Diane Downs, of Grayslake, IL, and Donna (Rick) Hoppenjan, of Cuba City. She was a proud grandmother to her nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and loved by her nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Edith Butson; her sister, Joyce Darlene (Dale) Dopkins; a great-granddaughter, Lauren White; a brother-in-law, George (Lila) Booth; and two sisters-in-law, Marion Booth and Ruth (Paul) Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lois J. Booth Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Medical Associates, MercyOne, Agrace Hospice, and Epione for the care they provided and to their neighbors for their support.
