Daniel Leo Westemeier, 76, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the UnityPoint-Health Finley Hospital, in Dubuque.
Our dear husband, father and grandfather deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Daniel was born April 8, 1944, in Guttenberg, IA, the son of Leo and Loretta (Foxen) Westemeier. On February 14, 1976, he married Betty Benskin in Dubuque, Iowa.
Dan graduated from Guttenberg High School.
He was a machinist at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years. Following his retirement, he began working on the Diamond Jo boat as a dealer.
Daniel enjoyed fishing, loved playing euchre and cherished fish fries with his buddies.
Survivors include wife, Betty Westemeier; daughters, Tammy (Tom) Wagner, Sheri Westemeier and Amber (Richard) Kelley; his grandchildren, Danielle, Olivia, Gabrial, Nathan, Evan and Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters, Judy and Joan
A special thank-you to the ICU nurses and the staff at Finley Hospital.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
