Charlene Mae Vorwald Hawks, 93, of Dubuque died Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Catholic Church, preceded by a Eulogy at 10:45 a.m. Live stream of the Mass may be viewed at egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Graveside services will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue, Iowa.

