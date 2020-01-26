Gary W. Mauritzson, 73, of Dubuque, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral Service for Gary will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, Dubuque, with Rev. Matthew Agee officiating. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery in Rock Island.
Gary was born May 3, 1946, in Moline, IL, the son of Anders and Eleanor (Bixler) Mauritzson. On April 25, 1970, he married Ann Marie Wennerholm in Chicago. He was a 1964 graduate of Moline High School and attended Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. He received his Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1969 and his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Iowa in 1977. Gary was an engineer with John Deere Dubuque Works for 37 years, retiring in 2001. He was a very active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. He was a member of Sundown Mountain Ski Patrol, Dubuque Bike Club, and an AARP Tax Preparer. He loved traveling, biking, skiing, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Marie; two sons, Matthew (Kirsten) Mauritzson of Peoria, IL, and Scott (Katie) Mauritzson of Kansas City, MO; and three grandchildren, Paige, Isabelle, and Lily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Bruce Mauritzson. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Peter Lutheran Church and the Mauritzson Memorial Scholarship at Augustana College, which was established in his grandfather’s name.
The family extends a very special thank-you to Dr. Bill Silverman and Dr. Dave Kemp for their care and guidance through this journey.
