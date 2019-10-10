Angela K. Cook, 55, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Dubuque Specialty Care Initiatives.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The memorial service for Mrs. Cook will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Pastor Loren Hirschy as the officiant.
Born November 26, 1963, in Des Moines, she was the daughter of Soren and Marilyn Efferding Schoenthaler. On September 27, 1986, she married Floyd Cook at Bible Baptist Church in Dubuque. He passed away May 17, 2014.
Angela worked as a CNA in her younger years. After her first child was born, she stayed home to raise her children. She was a 1981 graduate of Oxford Junction High School. She attended Word of Life Church in Dubuque. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She listened to country music and especially loved John Denver. She loved nature, animals, photography, walking and also enjoyed playing Bingo.
Survivors include one son, Noah (Courtney) Cook, of Dubuque; one daughter, Bethany (Nathan) Melancon, of Dubuque; one granddaughter, Emily; two brothers, Charles (Jovie) Wood, of Carson, CA, and Ken (Becky) Schoenthaler, of Donahue, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one stillborn son, Henry Albert Cook. A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family extends a special thank you to Care Initiatives, Hospice of Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospital for the special care of their mom.