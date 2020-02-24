On February 20th, 2020, Daniel J. “Sully” Sullivan, age 76, departed this earth for a new adventure.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. The active and retired members of the Dubuque Fire & EMS Department will gather at 6:30 p.m.
Firefighter and Military Honors will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home with a presentation of the Four Fives by the Dubuque Fire Department, and full Military honors to follow accorded by Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Sully was born April 23, 1943, to Dorrance M. Sullivan and Dorothy J. Pins in Dubuque, Iowa. He attended Saint Patrick’s Grade School, Loras Academy, and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1961.
He enlisted in the Air Force and after school was stationed in Minot AFB North Dakota where he worked as a mechanic on nuclear missiles and on the flight line on the air base from 1962-1966. He was discharged as a Staff Sergeant with two Presidential Unit Citations.
On January 6, 1967, Sully joined the Dubuque Fire Department and retired with the rank of Captain after 39 years of service. He served as a paramedic and held positions on several specialty teams.
He was a professional skier with the National Ski Patrol and skied in that position for 28 years at Sundown Ski Area in Dubuque. Sully was also an avid motorcyclist from his youth until his death. Anyone who knew Sully, knows he was larger than life. He did everything fast and wild and unique, just how he exited this world.
He is survived by four daughters, Christina (Bret) Carlson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jennifer (Jared) Behnke, of Loveland, Colorado; Sarah Sullivan and granddaughter Edie, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Kathleen Sullivan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by Dorrance Sullivan, Dorothy Sullivan, Tharsella Pins and Sarah Willging.
The family extends their gratitude to the ICU staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, especially to Dr. Healey and nurse Travis.
In lieu of flowers, a Daniel Sullivan memorial fund will be established.