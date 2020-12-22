Gerald F. Pickel, age 89, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on Dec. 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Gerald’s life, a private family memorial Mass will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A larger Celebration of Life will be held in the summer when the entire family can gather together.
Gerry was born on May 16, 1931, Dubuque, IA, son to Raymond and Louisa (Dalsing) Pickel. He grew up in Dubuque learning the values of faith, family, friends and fellowship from a very early age. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1949 as an ROTC Lieutenant Colonel. He and Rose Mary Malone were united in marriage on Sept. 29, 1951. They were blessed with 6 children, and 69 wonderful years together.
Gerry provided for his family by working as a lineman with Interstate Power before moving into the sales division. He later perfected his skills in sales with Crescent Electric before eventually becoming an Independent Manufacturing Representative in 1978, which he thoroughly enjoyed until his retirement in 1992.
Gerry understood the importance of a strong work ethic and he also knew that life required balance for true joy to be found. He generously donated countless hours to numerous organizations around town. The Dubuque Electric League, The Dubuque Jaycee’s, the Dubuque Homebuilder’s, the Mississippi River Museum, the Dubuque County Fair, the Dubuque Arboretum, Junior Achievement and Pheasants Forever were some of them.
Gerry also enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf whenever time allowed.
It’s difficult to imagine a world without the wisdom and unconditional love which Gerry always shared. We must face this Christmas holiday with heavy hearts, but we know that our greatest gift this year will be found in the abundance of wonderful memories which Gerry leaves behind. Thank you, Gerry, for always bringing your very best to the table and may the Lord grant you peace and comfort until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Gerald include his loving soul-mate, Rose Mary “Rosie” Pickel, Dubuque, IA; his adored children, Kathleen (Mike) Koppen, Apex, N.C., Diane (Mike) Wertz, Dubuque, IA, Gary (Melody) Pickel, Tallahassee, FL, Phyllis (Bill) Bryan, Lakeville, MN, Carol (John) Drilling, Jacksonville, FL, and Jackie (John) Evitts, Park View, IA; his 18 grandchildren; his 22 great-grandchildren; his sister, Jeannette (Al) Cordes, Dubuque, IA; his sister-in-law, Doris Malone, Dubuque, IA; his brother-in-law, Patrick Malone, Galena, IL; along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rita (Joe) Fondell; his brothers-in-law, Bill Malone, Bob (Roseanne) Malone and Don Malone; and his sister-in-law, Jean Malone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gerald’s name to Hospice of Dubuque, Holy Ghost Church, and Stonehill Care Center.
Gerald’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Gerald and his family.
Online condolences may be shared with Gerald’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.