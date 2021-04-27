EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Thomas J. “Tom” Ertmer, 75, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Elizabeth, IL, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center following a very brief battle with lung cancer, with his family by his side.
There will be no formal funeral service or public visitation. Tom has donated his body to the University of Iowa-College of Medicine for Scientific Research. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.
He was born on February 12, 1946, in Freeport, IL, the son of Alfred and Helen (Davies) Ertmer. Tom was a graduate of Elizabeth High School, class of 1964. He was a member of the Army Reserves for 6 years.
Tom was united in marriage to Vicki L. Hopkins in November of 1965 at Freeport, IL.
He worked for Alliant Credit Union and Morrison Brothers as their IT Manager until his retirement. Tom enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork.
Surviving are his wife, Vicki; two sons, Scott, of California, and Cory (Larissa), of Beloit, WI; three grandchildren, Ximena, Eleena, and Eli.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Ertmer.
