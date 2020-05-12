BERNARD, Iowa — Curt Joseph Curoe, 61, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away after a sudden illness on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at UnityPoint-Health Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, on the funeral home Facebook page. You must LIKE Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory on Facebook in order to view the service. Complete arrangements are pending.