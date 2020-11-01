Dorothy Louise Schwaegler lived in the Zwingle, Iowa, area for her entire life of 99½ years, passing away peacefully on the morning of October 30, 2020.
Private family services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 4th, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Lillian Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Center Grove Cemetery. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
She was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1921, the daughter of Robert and Emma (Kraemer) Bradley. She attended a one-room country school before entering Dubuque Senior High School and graduating in 1938. She married Harold on August 29, 1939, at Harmony Church in Zwingle. For 51 years, she farmed with her husband Harold in the Zwingle area. Later, their son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Karen, joined them to take over managing the farm. While living on the farm, Dorothy was a gardener, cooking many delicious meals with the fresh produce. Dorothy moved to Dubuque in 1992.
She was also known for her outstanding Angel Food Cakes which were shared generously with many in the community. Music was a part of her life and Harold’s as well. They would join together in her earlier years, Dorothy on the piano and Harold playing the fiddle. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir and in a community choir. Dorothy often said her “Best Years” were those on the farm.
Dorothy often took food when anyone was in need or simply to share with others. Her greatest love was for her family with special gifts for her grandchildren, Karla, (companion Steve) Scott (Bonnie), Sam (Maggie) and Dan (Jenny); and great-grandchildren, Allie, Katie (Daniel), and Jacob (Erin), Benjamin, Dylan and Sam.
She is also survived by her son, Paul; daughter-in-law, Karen; daughter, Carol; and son-in-law, Sam.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; her brother, Delbert Bradley; and sister, Melba Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.