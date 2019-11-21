Marion Theresa Connolly, 92, of Dubuque, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marion will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Additional visitation hours will be from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery in Bankston.
Marion was born on May 26, 1927, in Lore, Iowa, the daughter of John and Theresa Schiessl Brehm. On May 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Wilbert A. “Bert” Connolly at Holy Family Catholic Church at New Melleray. Bert and Marion raised their children on the family dairy farm in Bankston. Bert died on November 6, 2010.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection, Power of Prayer, Catholic Daughters of America and Resurrection Prayer Group. She was a member and a CCD teacher at St. Clement’s Catholic Church and volunteered at Finley Hospital for many years.
Marion’s foundation for her life was faith and family. She loved attending Mass and praying the Rosary. Her faith and spiritual guidance served to mentor her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She treasured the time spent with her family and friends, and the memories created over the years through frequent family gatherings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her nine children, Diane Rehak, of Dubuque, Eugene (Debra) Connolly, of Farley, Iowa, Dennis (Susie) Connolly, of Terrell, Texas, Jerry (Nancy) Connolly, of Phoenix, Ariz., Rosie (Mike) Denlinger, of Dubuque, Julie (Cal “Corky”) Phillips, of Platteville, Wis., Bill Connolly, of Bankston, Joyce (Joel) DeSpain, of Madison, Wis., and Rick (Beth) Connolly, of Montfort, Wis.; 38 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Brehm, of Dubuque; three sisters, Kay (John) Gaul, of Peosta, Iowa, and Clara Ernst and Rita Ernst, both of Bellevue, Iowa; two brothers-in law, Tom Smith, of Caledonia, Ill., and Francis Connolly, of Epworth, Iowa; and two sisters-in-law, Esther Brehm and Betty Connolly, both of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl Brehm and William Brehm; and three sisters, Helen Steffen, Margaret Brehm and Theresa Smith.
The Connolly family wishes to express their gratitude to Bethany Home, Dr. Liaboe and the nurses at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for their kindness and loving care of Marion.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Marion’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.