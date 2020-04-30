BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lois M. (Haxmeier) Deppe, 91, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center.
Private Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Bellevue. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page, YouTube channel and Bellevue Cable TV. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, in Bellevue.
Lois was born August 20, 1928, the daughter of Louis and Catherine (Wanderscheid) Haxmeier. She marred Ardell J. Deppe on October 31, 1948, in St. Donatus. He passed on December 11, 2017. Lois and Ardell farmed all their married life, west of town on Mill Creek Road. She took much pride in her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, quilting and playing UNO with her great-grandchildren. She made the best butter horns and bread pudding and always made sure everyone was fed well. Lois also enjoyed golf cart rides and spending time with her family. Lois will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son, David (June) Deppe; grandchildren, Brian (Tammy) Deppe and Craig Deppe; great-grandchildren, Paige Deppe and Taylor Deppe; siblings, Betty (Gerald) Koos, Joanne (Herbert) Ernst and Gerald (Carol) Haxmeier; and a sister in-law, Millie Haxmeier.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Donald (Marilyn) Haxmeier, Mary (Donald) Helmle, Wayne “Bud” (Mildred) Haxmeier, Shirley (Joseph) Ernst; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Lester (Frances) Deppe, Francis (Marcella) Deppe, Cletus (Florence) Deppe and Luella (Bud) Hughes.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the Hachmann Funeral Home c/o Lois Deppe Family at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.