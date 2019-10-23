NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Mary Elizabeth Prior (nee Hosch), 89, formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Mary served on Saint Paul’s Archdiocese Catholic Council of Women and was very active in the pro-life movement.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Cindy), John, Mark and Christopher (Katherine); and grandchildren, Patrick, Molly, Emma and Maxwell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W.; and son, Richard Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Human Life Alliance of MN, 1614 — 93rd Lane, NE, Minneapolis, MN 55449.