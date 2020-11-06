OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Patricia E. Barker, 76, of Otter Creek, passed away on November 3, 2020 at home.
No public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Patricia was born on June 1, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Leo and Mary Doran. She worked for Aladdin Dry Cleaners in Dubuque.
She is survived by her son Brian Elbert, of Villa Ridge, MO; two grandchildren; her sister, Nellie Hagen, of Badger, MN; along with nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her son Robert C. Barker Jr.; and a brother, Leo.
Thank you to Patricia’s in-home care takers for their wonderful care and kindness they gave for over 20 years.