Doretta E. Alger, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life:
1 to 3 p.m. today, Bell Tower Retirement Community,
430 Sidney St., East Dubuque.
Frank J. Batka Jr., Dubuque, formerly of Des Plaines and Chicago, Ill. — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Grand Meadows Clubhouse, 5284 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the clubhouse.
Virgil G. Bradley, La Motte, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Westminster Presbyterian Church,
2155 University Avenue, Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, and after 9 a.m. Monday
until time of services at the church.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until time of services at the funeral home.
Travis Cooley, Hawkeye, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union.
Matthew J. Cottrell, Dubuque — Services: 3:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Mark E. Firzlaff, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, main ballroom.
Claire M. Frommelt, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, St. Mary Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
David Groezinger, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Harriet Hanson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Keith Kerr, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Community Presbyterian Church, Postville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Betty J. Kunz, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Richard W. Leahy, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Philomena Church, Belmont. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today at the church.
Edward J. Lightcap, Dubuque, formerly of Portland,
Ore. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof,
Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory,
2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Keith A. Linden, Orion, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Orion.
Sylvia V. Loftsgard, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Marion Lutheran Church, Gunder, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Mark W. Maiers, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m.
today, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
Kathleen M. McDonnell, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.
Clotilda M. Muller, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Timothy L. Nemmers, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Aiden G. North, Dubuque — Celebration service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Timmerman’s Quality Inn, 7787 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday at Timmerman’s.
Sidney F. Potter, Shullsburg, Wis. — Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Canton (Iowa) Cemetery. Visitation: 11 to 1 p.m. Monday, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Paul Puelz, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Richard Rolwes, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Irma Schumacher, Ames, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
George K. Shalabi, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 4 to 5 p.m. today, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wis.
Dr. Daniel H. Smith, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Road.
Ernest W. Thoma, St. Donatus, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, St. Donatus Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Kathryn E. Umhoefer, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Bethlehem E&R Church, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.