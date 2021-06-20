LANCASTER, Wis. — Paul G. Wolfe, 96, of Lancaster, formerly of Potosi, passed away on June 17, 2021, at Orchard Manor in Lancaster.
To honor Paul’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 101 Church Street in Tennyson, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 2:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place at St. Andrew’s Cemetery. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Paul’s family.
Paul was born May 9, 1925, in Rockville to Vilas Dawson and Jessie Mae (Schramm) Wolfe. He spent his childhood in the Rockville area attending school there. On November 16, 1947, he married a pretty young lady from Mt. Ida; Donna Speaker. They made their home in Lancaster for a short time then moved to Dickeyville, where Paul worked at John Deere Tractor Works and the Dubuque Packing Company. His heart, though, always remained in Rockville. In 1957, he moved his growing family back to the Rockville area and bought the Midway Tavern where he had worked before his marriage.
Paul owned the tavern for 42 years and during that time served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Southwest Tavern League. He was famous for his Ham and Cheese Sandwiches and his 1/3-lb. hamburgers. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Parish, an avid fisherman, loved to play the slot machines and a good game of cards. Paul retired in 1995 and sold the tavern in 2002. After retirement, Paul and Donna moved to an apartment in Lancaster.
As his knees became worse, he decided he should move to Orchard Manor. He enjoyed his time there, where he could talk to other people he knew and reminisce about the past. He loved the nurses and all the people who made his stay special. When COVID hit, he tested positive a couple of times, but was never sick. However, he was no longer able to visit with the other residents. He became lonely and decided he would rather be with Donna than remain here with us.
Paul is survived by seven children, Kristine (Ron) Zenz, of Bagley, Aleise (Cyril) Oyen, Paul (Jeanne) Wolfe, of Potosi, Ann (Thomas) Peters, of LaFarge, Jill (Craig) Moldenhauer, of Green Lake, Mark (Wendy) Wolfe, of Olathe, KS, and Lori Wolfe of Eau Claire; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Dressler, of Potosi; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson, and one on the way; brothers and sisters in-law, Kathy Wolfe, Lancaster, Marshall (Nancy) Speaker, Fort Worth, Texas, Mark (Sue) Speaker, Sparks, Nevada, and Jean Speaker, Sarona, WI.
Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna, in 2010; a son, Michael, in 2013; his parents, Vilas and Jessie; a sister, Dorothy (Martin) Flesch; brothers, Charles (Lorraine) Wolfe, Merlin Wolfe and William Wolfe; in-laws Hugo (Beverly) Speaker, James (Lavon) Patzner and Warren Speaker.
The family would like to thank all the employees of Orchard Manor, including the maintenance man, who spent time and shared their love with Paul. You are very special people and our personal heroes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated among Paul’s favorite charities.
