PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Doris M. Bohnenkamp, age 96 of Prairie du Chien passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Prairie Maison.
She was born June 28, 1925, in Bagley, WI, the daughter of William and Mary (Drexler) Felder. She attended Orr School and St. Mary’s in Glen Haven, WI before graduating from Bloomington High School in 1942. She worked at the Farm Bureau Office in Lancaster, WI and at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. during World War II. She married Vulmar J. Bohnenkamp on November 18, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, WI. She enjoyed playing the organ, crocheting, quilting, bowling, crosswords, puzzles, and traveling. She was a member of St. John’s and the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien. Vulmar preceded her in death on February 11, 2010.
She is survived by her children Donald (Cathy), Tom (Donna), Diane (Steve) Henry, Rob (Becky) and Jane (Jim) Kramer; 8 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son David, her sister, and brothers-in-law.
Private family Funeral Services will be held at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Crossing Rivers Hospice or Prairie Catholic Schools. A Celebration of Doris’ life will be at a later date.