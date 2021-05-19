Mary E. Daubenberger, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home,
3860 Asbury Road.
Eula B. Fountain, Dubuque — Services: Noon Saturday, May 22, Tabernacle of Faith Apostolic Church, Dubuque.
JaNiece M. Hohmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Thomas E. Kaesbauer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Phil R. Klein, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Homer D. Lindholm, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mary Kay McDonald, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 9 a.m. Friday, May 21, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Arthur E. Mentz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Steven L. Meyer, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Arlo D. Paxton, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Law Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, Holy Cross Church, Stockton.
Benjamin R. Schroeder, Hazel Green, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Shirley M. Stecklein, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at the funeral home.
Darlene Wagner-Peters, East Dubuque, Ill. — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Kellen D. Willis, Key West, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque.