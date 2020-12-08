EPWORTH, Iowa — Irwin M. McDermott, 94, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home in Epworth.
A visitation for Irwin will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local restrictions, only fifteen people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Irwin McDermott family, P.O. 250, Epworth, Iowa, 52045.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, with Rev. Tom McDermott presiding. The Mass will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. to the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. John Cemetery in Placid, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650.
Irwin was born December 6, 1925, in Placid, Iowa, son of Tommy and Katie (Anthoine) McDermott. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque. On July 25, 1953, he was united in marriage to Joannel M. O’Brien at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa. The couple farmed in the rural Placid area until they retired and moved to Epworth in 1997. She preceded him in death on February 18, 2019.
Irwin was a man of faith and valued being a good neighbor and friend. He contributed his time and talents on parish and community boards and countless hours in the maintenance and upkeep of St. John’s. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and the Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001. Irwin was a devoted husband and the best dad ever. He will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by seven children, Mary (Merlin) Dietzel, of Dubuque, Molly (Tom) Brehm, of Placid, Meg (Mike) Muir, of Dubuque, Rev. Tom McDermott, of Dubuque, Steve McDermott, of Placid, Karen (Doug) Koopmann, of Peosta, and Sheila (Frank) Ward, of Dubuque; 33 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita McDermott, of Placid; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kay (Rex) Gogerty, of Hubbard, Lois Schlegel, of Fairfield, CT, Mike (Joyce) O’Brien, Joe O’Brien, Terry (Delores) O’Brien, Deb (Bob) Green, Maurna O’Brien, and Nikki Manternach, all of Cascade, and Mary Ann O’Brien, of Waunakee, WI.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Phil McDermott, father and mother-in-law, Earl and Grace O’Brien; two sisters, Sr. Madeleve O.S.F. and Honora Genevieve McDermott; six brothers, John, Pat, Rev. Philip, Thomas, Leo, and Francis (Marie) McDermott; brothers-in-law, Earl (Elaine), Ralph, George, Pat (Ann), Steve O’Brien, and Rich Schlegel; one sister-in-law, Monica O’Brien.
In lieu of flowers, etc. please direct memorials to Seton Catholic School or St. John Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.