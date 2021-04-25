Sister Helen Marie Macatee, BVM, 93, of The Gables, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Mount Carmel Bluffs.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Visitation in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel will follow immediately until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Helen Marie was an elementary teacher in Fort Dodge and Muscatine, Iowa; Chicago; St. Louis; Hempstead and West Hempstead, N.Y.; Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., and North Hollywood and Santa Ana, Calif. She ministered as a secondary teacher at missions in Zimbabwe, Africa. She served the congregation as a nurse and a driver.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1927, in Hollywood, Calif., to Claude and Helen Schmitz Macatee. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1947, from Holy Trinity Parish, Los Angeles. She professed first vows on March 19, 1950, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Claude and Robert Macatee; sisters, Rose Marie Wilhelm, Margaret Macatee, Helen Schmitt, Lisbeth Anderson, Patricia Thompson and Gloria Macatee.
She is survived by a brother, Leonard Macatee, Anchorage, Alaska; a sister-in-law, Barbara Macatee, Pahoa, Hawaii; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 73 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52003 is in charge of arrangements.