Michael J. “Mike” Dillon, 81, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the Home of the Hawkeyes, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection. Please visit www.egelhoefsiegertcasper.com to view the livestream. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, August 7 at the Meadows Golf Club, 6525 Clover Lane, Dubuque, IA 52002. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with the arrangements. Michael was born on December 10, 1940, in Dubuque, the son of Larry and Ann (Norton) Dillon. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1959. In 1985 he married the love of his life, Donna Dillon. Before beginning his lifelong career at John Deere, Mike worked three jobs to support his family. After 42.5 years of employment Mike retired from John Deere as Supervisor. After retirement he transported cars for Runde Chevrolet. Mike was blessed with high degree of athleticism. In 1988 he was inducted into the softball hall of fame. He played for many teams in his 15-year career as an all- around player. He reached his peak with Dubuque Ready- Mix as an outfielder who compiled a near .300 career batting average. In addition to softball, Mike had a passion for golf, tennis, and biking. He proudly participated in Ragbri for 7 years. When Mike wasn’t playing sports, he was watching them. He enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles.
Mike and Donna delighted in spending winters in Florida, going on cruises and traveling. His most memorable vacation was his trip to Ireland.Mike had a sense of humor that was unmatched. His hobbies included collecting golf balls and making his friends and family laugh. He lived his life to the fullest! Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna; children, Sara (Matt) Burke, Steve (Lynn) Schmitt, both of Dubuque, Eric (Megan) Schmitt of Platteville, Wis., Amy (Charles) Rutherford, of Washington, Ann (Doug) Wade, Debbie (Rafael) Gonzalez, Mike “Deets” Dillon, Dan Dillon, all of Florida, and David (Cathy) Dillon, of Dubuque; he was Papa, Pops, and Popsi to 18 grandchildren, Emily, Grace, Brody, Mason, Eli, Easton, Genevieve, Tyler, Nicole, Dillon, Casey, Danielle, Melissa, Derrick, Zach, Cory, Samantha, and Ryne; 19 great- grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings, Kaye Edwards, Pat (Karen) Dillon, Tom (Sue) Dillon, Jim (Lois) Dillon, Joe (Sue) Dillon and Jerry Dillon; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda (Tom) Klein, Lora (Joe) Spahn, Lisa (Kent) Chapman, Lana (Gary) Norton, Robert (Patti) Bauer, Lois (Al) Lumley and Julie Bauer. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Dillon; sisters-in-law, Barb Weidenbacher, Connie Dillon and Chris Bauer; brothers-in-law, Dennis “Harry” Bauer, Richard Bauer, Dean Edwards; and his special aunt, Shirley (Annie) Melloy. A Michael J. Dillon Memorial Fund has been established.
Mike was also inducted into the Dubuque Fsdtpitch Hall OF Fame.Well earned.
