HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Jerome Joseph Kaiser, 85, of Hazel Green, Wis., was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church at Sinsinawa, Wis, with Fr. Ken Frisch officiating. Private family burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family would prefer people to wear masks and to observe social distancing protocol during their time with the family.
Jerome was born on December 17, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of George and Oliva (Berning) Kaiser. Three of the most important things in Jerome’s life were his faith, his family and farming. Jerome was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. He devoted his work life to being one of the most meticulous and dedicated farmers in the rural Sinsinawa area. Jerome was very proud of his dairy herd and preparing the fields for his crops. On November 9, 1963, he married his sweetheart of a city girl and they continued to share their love of life with their five children. They were married for 56 years. Jerome filled his retirement years enjoying his garden, his yard, and spending time with his growing family. His homemade applesauce was a family favorite and everyone took their turns helping him make it.
Those left to cherish Jerome’s memory include his loving wife, Lois (Kress) Kaiser; his children, Steve (Kathy) Kaiser, Dennis (Katrina) Kaiser, Janet (Kirk) Mack, Diane (Will) Pearce and Karen Kaiser; his 13 grandchildren, Holly (Matt) Clendenen, Ryan (Tara) Kaiser, Adam (Brooke) Kaiser, Stacy (Tom) Pickel, Aaron (Mallory) Kaiser, Josh (Kerry) Pearce, Jessica (Tyler) Speth, Melissa Pearce, Becca Pearce, Courtney Mack, Nicholas Kaiser, Kailee Kaiser and Caden Kaiser; his 14-great-grandchildren, Carter, Kennedy & Kellen Clendenen, Callie, Charlotte & Keston Kaiser, Charlee, Hayden, Dexter & Archer Kaiser, Kobe, Ezra & Harper Pickel, and Everett Kaiser; his siblings, Norbert Kaiser and Germaine (James) Hying; sister-in-law, Myrtle Kaiser; in-laws, Jim (Mary) Kress, Tom (Kathy) Kress, Dan (Gina) Kress, Jayne (Dick) Breitbach & Rick Kress.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ireneaus Kaiser, Jeanette Schroeder; brother-in-law, Harvey Schroeder; sister-in-law, Grace Kaiser; in-laws, Joseph and Mary Kress; sister-in-law, Shelly Kress; niece Linda (Kaiser) Sue; and nephews, Jason & Jamie Kress.
