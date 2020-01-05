Dale J. Bartels, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Sister Lucille Gardner, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Remembering services: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Motherhouse.
Randall G. Huffey, Waterville, Iowa — Services: 5 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, Iowa. Visitation: 2 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Vicki L. James, Livingston, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church, Highland, Wis. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis., and 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jean M. Ley, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Richard C. Moore, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Patricia A. Noble, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Ss. John & Catherine Catholic Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Bonnie M. Osterhoff, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Millicent Ronnfeldt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Eastman, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Michael Sadler, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point.
Wayne A. Thorstenson, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial services: 3 p.m. today, Old West Paint Creek Lutheran Church, rural Waukon. Visitation: After 1 p.m. at the church.